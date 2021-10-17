I would like to ask some questions to my representatives and senators.
I am a 100% disabled Vietnam War veteran. I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2005 due to exposure from Agent Orange. I want to know why are the medications I need to survive so expensive? One pill that can help prevent a second heart attack costs $500.
A second one just now was red flagged, meaning it, too, will cost more. My retirement is $520. You keep saying you care about veterans. I don’t believe any of you.
Medicare is a joke. You guys got everything you need for you and your families. I don’t expect an honest answer.
We’re the forgotten few.
David C. Minarik
Owosso Township
