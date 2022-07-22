After watching all the hearings televised by the Jan. 6 committee, I am left every time with one question: Why is there not some sort of mental competence testing done on the president? After so many red flags, is it too much to ask to have the president undergo a complete mental exam?
Let’s face, it our former president isn’t capable of running any kind of office mentally — or legally either, after so many of his business dealings have been fake and been shut down. Donald Trump should have been removed from the White House in a straight jacket after what he did.
