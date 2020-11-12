Drink the Kool-Aid is more than a euphemism. It was the tragic ending of a cult that put its trust in a charismatic leader — to the point where they poisoned their own family members rather than believe their messiah was acting in anything but the cult’s best interests.
This type of demagogue identifies the vulnerabilities in their followers and amplifies it to the point where “the other” becomes a threat to their very existence. Fact is, they’re more concerned with their own self-serving interests than the flock they purport to shepherd. Thankfully, most cults die from transparency; others from intervention by concerned family or friends.
Fortunately, Trumpism does not yet approach the blind obedience shown to James Jones or David Koresh, but it is teetering dangerously close. Trump’s rhetoric incites followers to drive cars through crowds and impressionable teenagers to murder protesters in cold blood. His failure to condemn such actions, time and again, amounts to tacit approval. How hard can it be? Apparently impossible.
I believe Jan. 21 will find Trump still residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, even though America has twice concluded he’s come in second in a two-horse race. He is watching his house of cards begin to fold in on itself. His entire existence is predicated on his image of himself being the best, the greatest — the likes of which we’ve never seen before. This is why he has done everything conceivable to ensure that he’s reelected.
He’ll be exposed as the charlatan he’s always been. He’s cycled through attorneys general until he found one with the experience to remove stains. I present William Barr, janitor of the Ronald Reagan administration, who made his bones sanitizing the Iran-Contra fiasco. How low is low? There is no depth to which he will not dive to in his endeavors to massage the fragile ego of the “peerless leader.”
Oh, then there’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who’s guaranteed a peaceful transition to a second Trump term. The guy can’t govern but he knows how to surround himself with toadies willing to do his heavy lifting — work being something he’s avoided like the plague his entire entitled life. He’s already teasing a run in 2024 — proof he knows that he lost this go-round.
If convicted felons can be denied the right to vote, can one run for the presidency of the Divided States of America? Will Trump trade his three-piece suit for a prison jumpsuit? Stay tuned.
Mike Martin
Owosso
That is what I have been posting in the Argus for over a year! The Cult of Trumpism. Just like Jim Jones at Jonestown. They believe everything because he said it. The modern day Tokyo Rose....
