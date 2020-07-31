Sunday, I read about Michigan inmates and high temperatures — and they are complaining the prisons have no air conditioning.
If people wouldn’t have committed a crime they wouldn’t be in prison. They aren’t staying at the Hilton, they are in prison for a reason.
If air conditioning should go anywhere, it should go into the classrooms for our teachers and students, they are our future.
It’s not supposed to be easy.
Ed Wiseley
Bancroft
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.