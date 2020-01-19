If you are open to it, you can learn tremendous things if you simply read our local paper of any day. Take for instance, the front page of the Argus-press Friday.
Soaring above all, in spectacular example, is the story of Howard Kirby of Ovid. This stand-up gentleman returned a small fortune he believed someone else more rightfully deserved.
Three reported statements by Kirby, say all that there is to say: “…this is the moral thing to do. This is going to help them. I’m so happy for them.” Hats off to you Mr. Kirby.
Below the fold, is a story of the community’s response to the tragic addiction epidemic currently devastating our country. Even while I feel they get it fundamentally wrong, I see the good.
There is nothing more fundamental and revealing as nomenclature, the naming of things. Families Against Narcotics, might as well be named: Families Against Humanity. At the core of FAN is a moral prejudice and a legal bent that just doesn’t work.
That is, it is not a practical nor efficacious approach, as has been conclusively proven over the last 30 years. It should not be a surprise to many a good citizen, that a very high correlation has recently been shown between plant closings and opioid addiction and death.
A better response to this most tragic American experience would be to borrow from the ancient Greeks and do no harm. The movement to a harm reduction and minimization approach to this human problem is frustrated by religion and the law.
The basic social problem is not drugs. At the granular level is the gross income and opportunity inequities that have been maintained and created over the last 40 years.
There is a lot of wrongheaded opinion, again rooted in moral-legal prejudice, regarding the concept “choice.” An educator once told a 16-year-old that while the first time was a mistake, the second was a choice. Even “three strikes and you are out” is a brutal piece of inhuman logic.
There is some persuasive utility to the likening of addiction and diabetes. However, attaching it to the type-2 version, amply reveals the primacy of moral judgmentalism and blaming the victim. The exercise of “choice,” that is, human behavior, happens in a complex social web and, at present, it happens that many diabetics are dying because of the high cost of insulin.
Also in the paper below the fold, is the always welcomed acknowledgment of a citizen, this time Julianne Ackerson of the Chamber, for her extraordinary service to the community. Wherever the contribution, and I learned this in Owosso, such individuals are the gems of the community.
Lastly, above the fold, was notice of the welcomed resumption of the recording and live-steaming of the County Commissioners meetings.
It was the Argus-Press report, earlier in the week, that prompted me to attend Wednesday’s meeting of the Commissioners. At that time, I was dismayed to read District 1 Commissioner Marlene Webster had been removed from chair and committee assignments in retaliation for crossing board chairman Jeremy Root.
Attending the meetings for the first time in months, it was readily apparent that relationships among the board members were strained, particularly between commissioners Root and Webster. Shiawassee County deserves better leadership.
I believe that Root blatantly punished Webster in retaliation for her principled positions having to do with things related to the county jail. Being that such things are important to me, and that Webster is my representative to the board, I took and take this vindictive action personally.
I was close to alone in attending Thursday’s meeting, where I strategically refrained from making the declaratory request I intended.
I make it here: Chairman Root, restore Webster to the leadership of the Community Corrections Advisory Board.
I, too, have serious concerns about Root’s leadership. I have the strongest suspicion that Root’s decision to forego recording the meetings was based on his animus to the spirit, if not the law, of open meetings.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
