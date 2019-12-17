On Dec. 6 I was glad to see the end of this round of hearings in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
It’s been wearying to watch; after a few hours I could only take it in small doses. It’s sad to see how what should be reasoned, civil debate so easily degenerates into petty ad hominem attacks, tangential bickering and paranoid conspiracy claims. This dogfight marks a low point in America’s civic and spiritual life.
The thrust of the Republican argument is that the motive for impeachment is based, not on what the president has done, but who he is. They claim their rivals have been “out to get him” from the outset. This is a ruse geared to fool the easily distracted and tries to frame all critique of Trump’s behavior as illegitimate. Their strategy is to present poor Trump as a victim and lead us from beholding the raw awfulness of his deeds. If it works it would set up an imperial president who is beyond scrutiny and oversight by Congress.
By this subterfuge, Republican strategists are externalizing what Trump does inside himself, maintaining a split between the self and its effects in action. Thus he can behave atrociously and still think he’s a great guy. Because he has little human feeling or respect for others he can cause damage and feel no remorse. His constant betrayal of others mirrors his daily self betrayal. In this, he cannot own who he is, in full — a man with no conscience.
For the sake of argument, let’s weigh the idea that Democrats “just hate him” and ask ourselves why would anyone dislike Mr. Trump?
Perhaps it’s because he denigrates women, minority folk and keeps a rabid racist as a senior adviser. He’s made more than 15,000 false and misleading statements while in office. His fraudulent business habits froze him out of the New York markets so he had to go to Russian President Vladimir Putin to borrow money. He envies Putin’s autocratic power.
He wants to slash benefits for hundreds of thousands of disabled. He used veterans to raise money for his campaign and never passed a cent onto them. He further insulted our military by pardoning war criminals.
He betrayed his campaign promise to curtail the drug companies’ profligate ways. He cheated on his wives, consorting with porn stars and he put children in cages.
I could go on, but finally, we may not like his being so power hungry he invites a foreign ally to sway an election. Then he tried to cover it all up. So many deeds to bury. So, hey, what’s not to like? Maybe cold moral turpitude.
The actor Robert De Niro recently said of our political climate: “It’s like living in an abusive household. You don’t know what’s going to happen next.”
By the recent polls, about half of our citizenry want Trump removed from office. Most aren’t buying the Republican strategy; how could anyone ever like who he is after seeing what he does.
David Glenn
Byron
