Transportation is something a healthy, independent, financially stable younger person takes for granted.
When a person lives in a rural area, like New Haven Township, and they become ill, disabled or unable to use their own vehicle any more, they are faced with obstacles that might further threaten their health and livelihood.
I experienced this with my husband when his health declined and he was no longer able to drive to his many medical appointments or even to the grocery store.
Fortunately, my husband had me to rely upon. But not all New Haven Township residents are as fortunate.
We need to consider those who do not have a voice, who don’t know what they will need until they need it, and those who have no advocates.
Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency services will benefit our entire community and will cost each resident very little. Those who care and want the service for our community have spoken, and we ask to be heard.
Please vote yes for SATA Tuesday.
Sharon Gross
New Haven Township
