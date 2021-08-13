I saw a story about someone I know who was arrested on suspicion of being drunk, and possible weapons charges.
You know there are people in our county who have a far deeper checkered past due to alcohol abuse, and one I know of one out on bond right now who is still drinking and doing drugs, and has a warrant out for his arrest.
The young man on one occasion stormed into his parents’ home intoxicated and looking for a fight. He found it — with his stepdad hitting him with a baseball bat while the stepdad was defending himself in his home. All the while, the police wouldn’t take this young man to jail. The police stated the young man was too drunk. What do you think there’s a drunk tank for?
Then I see Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and having a weapon in his possession. Upon his arrest, he was terminated.
Now, according to Prosecutor Scott Koerner, his office will miss Brown because he was a rising assistant prosecutor.
I know Mr. Brown, and I have to ask Koerner why you would not stand by your colleague and help him overcome whatever got him this far, instead of defining his career by this suspicion of being drunk with a weapon in his possession?
I feel its wrong allowing a man of good caliber, whom you state is a rising assistant prosecutor, slip by just because of one action — which I am sure he regrets. I hope Mr. Koerner that you reconsider your position and once this is all taken care of, that you reinstate Brown as your assistant prosecutor.
After all, he was winning all the cases in Shiawassee County.
Max Spencer
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.