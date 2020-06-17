From June 4 through June 11, The Argus-Press featured an exchange of views, beginning with a submission referring to the criminal actions of rioting “animals.”
In the midst of tens of millions of constitutionally protected demonstrators, the writer can only detect the presence of a few hundred, admittedly, corrupt individuals. Yes, some are perpetrators of arson and theft; yes, like the murderers of George Floyd, these criminals should be held accountable.
We have another example of someone who looked at an entirely different race of people and saw, overwhelmingly, rapists and criminals. When he descended on his escalator in 2015, Donald Trump bet his candidacy on the assumption that his white political base would, like today’s contributors, also fail to see the tens of millions of decent, hard-working Hispanic immigrants: and call for the “animals” to be purged from America’s consciousness.
Donald Trump was wrong then; and these recent contributors, wearing Trumpian blinders, are wrong now.
Thomas Smith
Durand
