With every incoming president, the call goes out for unity — or is it just really lip service.
The past week’s violence at the capitol — which is totally inexcusable — and the actions of the real soon-to-be past president are to be condemned.
If we are going to change things in this country we must compromise and be fair to all people in this nation. We must stop calling for people to come together and our actions reflect the opposite. Joe Biden is right to just drop the circus of the blame game and let Trump fade away. The claims that he will run for office in the future are not founded as he would have to have a third party. The Republicans will not endorse him as they have had enough of defending him. Just think if it would have been Hillary and someone found all those emails and they showed illegal actions. The Democrats would be forced to defend her.
Playing politics is happening on our state’s stage. The Gov. Gretchen Whitmer administration has chosen to prosecute former Gov. Rick Snyder, something that has not been done for 180 years in Michigan. It is a far reach. She has had a battle with the Legislature being of a different party but that is the system, like it or not.
There were many mistakes in the Flint water debacle, but to claim that a governor decided to kill minorities is pure garbage. There are still 71 cities with higher lead levels in Michigan. The idea Flint was targeted is also a stretch. Under the emergency management law, the first city to be put under a manager was Hamtramck. It is 53.6 percent white. I will contend cities that are poorer tend have more minorities and have financial problems more but to claim racial targeting is false. If you pay attention to Flint politics it is a side show at times.
So let’s play politics. Those 71 cities with lead are on Whitmer’s watch. Of the vaccines that are to the states now Michigan is the 11th in total vaccinated. We are number 40th in vaccinations per 100,000 people as of Jan. 7. Good thing the doses are frozen. Those above items are, by law, the responsibility of the state.
I know how this story with Snyder is going to end. Elected people and judges are pretty much immune to prosecution. That is so someone will do the job. The supreme court of Michigan is mostly conservative and angers our governor. So this suit will end up there and will be overturned so Gretchen can say, “See I told you.” Maybe we can end up suing Whitmer for all the deaths for not getting vaccines out fast enough.
Now if it was a Republican governor in office the same would be happening. We have to be better people. So don’t call for unity unless you mean it, otherwise it is a lie and it only takes one lie to be a liar.
Keith Bailey
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.