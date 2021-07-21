Is the writer of the opinion letter “Republicans should be shunned” (July 18) competing with U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-California, for most vindictive person of the year?
If so, he may have won. Such tirades solve no problems — they increase them.
Ruth Eddy
Durand
Amen to that!
