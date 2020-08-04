President Donald Trump did not create the coronavirus and he cannot cure it. To hold him responsible for this pandemic is utterly ridiculous. The only reason there is so much negativity toward him regarding the coronavirus is because we are close to an election and the Democrats are doing everything they can think of to cause divisiveness and detract from all his accomplishments.
Scientists and medical professionals have been working diligently to make a vaccine for coronavirus and report that they are close to achieving that goal. We have been told to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and remain socially distant. It is our responsibility to use common sense and follow those guidelines. We don’t need the president to tell us to do that — we’ve already been told that is the best way to combat it. The spread of this disease is caused by our not adhering to those guidelines — not anything Trump does or does not say.
Whether Trump personally “believes in science,” or not makes absolutely no difference. As far as anything the president has shown interest in that might possibly have an effect in combating this disease, why not? All effective leaders offer hope to their citizens. They don’t promote gloom and doom and cause panic, they stay positive and give hope.
Trump is criticized for “not telling the truth about the virus” and not protecting us from it from the beginning. In the beginning, he immediately tried to end travel to and from China, but the Democrats under the leadership of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer raised hell about that, as they have done with everything else Trump has tried to accomplish ever since his election. Obstruction, divisiveness, lies, impeachment, turmoil — even using the tragedy of this pandemic; there is no end to their attempts to sabotage this presidency.
President Trump loves America — something I fail to see or hear from our Democratic so-called leaders. I’ve grown weary of the barrage of negativity and turmoil Pelosi, Schumer and Adam Schiff have caused over the past four years, and will cast my vote accordingly in November.
Connie Weber Perkins
Morrice
EDITOR’S NOTE: According to factcheck.org, Pelosi released a statement Jan. 31 voicing her opposition to Trump’s expansion of a previous travel ban that initially targeted five Muslim-majority countries. Her statement was not related to Trump’s travel restrictions on China which was issued the same day. Pelosi has since criticized the China ban for not being restrictive enough, as it allowed exceptions for certain groups to enter the United States.
