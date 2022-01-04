As we approach the first anniversary of the worst day in American history since the Civil War, there are many facts which must be acknowledged.
First, there is zero equivalence between how the two parties have treated the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Republicans who, on the day after that violent insurrection openly blamed then-President Donald Trump for the Capitol attack, have now retreated into a whitewashed denial that any attempted coup even occurred. Republicans fought tooth-and0nail to prevent a 9/11-style, bipartisan commission from being created. Then, when the current select committee was formed, the Republican caucus has, from its leadership on down, assaulted the legitimacy of finding the cause of that violent attack — with the same ferocity of the fanatics who invaded the halls of Congress.
It has become clear in the intervening months that the party of Lincoln has now become the party of Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn and Mark Meadows — all of whom are perfectly comfortable with the ultimate cessation of a peaceful transfer of power. On the contrary, these seditionists seek a dictatorship which would forever destroy citizen faith in our electoral process and elevate an authoritarian cult leader as an above the law, win at any cost, democracy be damned victor.
No, there is clearly no equivalence between a party which lost elections and conceded — Al Gore in 2000 and Hillary Clinton in 2016 — and the despicable cowardice of Trump, who would rather destroy a nation than admit defeat.
Thomas Smith
Durand
