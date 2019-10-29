This letter is in response to the person who compared Donald Trump to John F. Kennedy.
I will save the trees and not comment on his first seven paragraphs of innuendos and “alternative facts” that do not deserve a response. But to compare JFK, a man who served his country honorably, volunteered for World War II, was awarded two medals for heroism, stood up to the Russians with Cuban Missile Crisis — not sleep with them — to Trump is at best sacrilegious, and hypocrisy at its highest.
A five-time draft dodger who fabricated reasons to run away, and who rips men who served such as Sen. John McCain and Gold Star soldiers and families who gave all. He is a coward compared to JFK.
Ray Gadd
Bennington Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.