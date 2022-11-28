Inflation, inflation, inflation. Are you like me, vividly recalling the hundreds of millions of dollars of GOP campaign ads, blaming President Biden for the side effects of Putin’s war — and pandemic frustration?
Demand is at record highs as weary, global populations seek to exit their “covid cocoons” at the precise time when supply chains are just beginning to recover.
For the first time in history, one mega-mall actually had to turn customers away, as shoppers filled parking lots and corridors to capacity.
But instead of rolling up their legislative sleeves to debate and shape legislation to curtail their stated inflationary enemy, the hopeful speaker-to-be is surrendering rational leadership to the most radical, unethical and — yes — nutcase members (think Reps. Marjorie Green, Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar and Matt Gaetz) who rabidly seek foaming revenge on behalf of a disgraced, loser, fellow election denier.
So get ready folks: while doing less than zero about inflation, inflation, inflation — the Republican house will seek to ease your pocketbook burdens with investigations, investigations — and more investigations.
Let’s see how much the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop (already in the custody of DOJ and IRS) will save you on a gallon of gas! Good luck.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(1) comment
So true! If the Republicans really wanted to address our woes, they would halt the tax-cut handouts to the ultra-rich and instead pass those tax-cuts on to the low and middle class citizens.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.