In response to the recent letter by Gary Kiger, while I believe you are a sincere Christian, I find your view of salvation a terrible picture of the true motivation for serving God.
The Bible calls the forgiveness of the cross the Gospel or good news. What in your letter would be considered good news that would motivate anyone to want to serve God?
The Bible says, “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life through Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans Chapter 6, verse 23). The term death does not mean eternal life in hell fire. It means the absence of life. Gift means that eternal life is only the result of accepting Christ.
Does God say “accept this gift or I will punish you in hell fire?” No, that would not be a free gift. God says “please accept my gift so you may have eternal life.”
The true motivation for serving God is love. The Bible says we are to “love the Lord with all your heart.” (Luke 10:27).
You can’t make someone love you with the motivation of force. Love is only true if it is freely given. The real good news is that God wants to save us, not punish us. Many understand John 3:16, but we need to also read John 3:17: “God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world.”
The condemnation the world faces is that we will die and be forever separated from God if we choose not to accept the gift of life (see Romans 8:1-9). Notice there is no mention of punishment in hell fire in these verses.
Kenneth King
Bennington Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.