Perhaps we can deviate somewhat from our issues with the daily toils, school shootings, COVID-19/omicron, politics, inflation, etc.
Although baseball is my favorite sport and I enjoy football, basketball, tennis and golf, I must agree with some friends and family members who declare that Major League baseball is slow. The average nine-inning game lasts for well over three hours. Even a nine-inning 2-1 game can take 31/2 hours or more with batters stepping out of the box to adjust their gloves, pitchers doing some landscaping on the mound, changing pitchers multiple times and, of course, the inevitable and regrettable onslaught of annoying TV commercials.
As the 2021 baseball season is history until spring 2022, coming soon to our living room, family room or bar, we shall have before us over 40 NCAA football bowl games starting Friday and continuing through Jan. 10.
Consider this: Football is alleged to be even slower than baseball. Yes, it is stated to be just that. A typical televised NCAA game can last up to four hours and, perhaps, the average play runs for about 10 seconds. Thankfully, just as in baseball and basketball, there can be a few electrifying plays for the viewers’ benefit to alleviate, to some degree, the tedium of otherwise witnessing the (lack of) action.
And, yes, there are commercials, but some are OK. Fifty years ago, the bowl game count was 12 and there were fewer TV commercials — in some cases, less irritating. Sadly, however, there must be sponsors paying for TV time in order for us to watch the games.
For local fans, the Michigan Wolverines will butt heads against Georgia on New Year’s Eve in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl in Miami on ESPN. One of U-M’s remarkable players to watch for is Hassan Haskins, their formidable running back from Eureka, Missouri.
For the Spartan Faithful, ESPN will televise the MSU vs. Pittsburgh shootout in the Peach Bowl Dec. 30. MSU’s running back Kenneth Walker III has had an amazing year.
The additions to the number of bowl games has shed new light to our choices of bowl games; such as: the Gasparilla Bowl, the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, the Tony the Tiger Bowl and many other creative(?) names.
But no Cereal Bowl or Soup Bowl?
Marv Sanders
Owosso
