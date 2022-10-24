Typically in an election, voters are asked to vote for the best candidates among two or more suitable candidates who have divergent philosophies of government. On Nov. 8, however, Shiawassee County District 5 and District 6 residents are asked to vote against incumbent lawbreakers who have shown no remorse for their unethical and illegal transgressions.
District 5, which includes Shiawassee Township, Bancroft, Byron and adjacent municipalities, has been plagued for years by reckless commissioners who care little about public service. These commissioners have been laser-focused on nickel and diming county taxpayers out of every conceivable cash reimbursement, health care benefit and other perks that they can squeeze out of us, whether legally or illegally.
Former 5th District Commissioner Jeremy Root had a well-documented track record of misconduct in office. To add insult to taxpayer injury, after he illegally embezzled $25,000 of taxpayer American Rescue Plan Act money, he had the audacity to bill District 5 taxpayers for a meeting fee and $44.19 in mileage reimbursement for testifying in court about his misconduct. Per a July 2021 ABC-12 interview, fellow Commissioner Marlene Webster described his behavior as being “like asking a victim to pay because the person who committed a crime against them has to go to court.”
Root resigned from the board earlier this year, after which a majority of his criminal co-conspirators on the board moved to appoint Brad Howard as his replacement.
It didn’t take long for Howard to begin following in Root’s wayward footsteps. Howard has yard signs all over the 5th District falsely advertising himself in language that is legally reserved only for elected (not appointed) incumbents. Howard’s signs read: “Re-elect Howard for County Commissioner” instead of “elect.” It may seem a minor infraction, but really, it is the epitome of fraudulent false advertising in politics.
According to a July 8, 2022 article in The Argus-Press, County Clerk Caroline Wilson ordered Howard to remove the fraudulent signs, stating they were in violation of section 168.944 of Michigan Election Law Act 116 of 1954. She also referred the violation to the sheriff’s office and the county prosecutor.
Howard thumbed his nose at law enforcement and refused to remove or replace the signs. They are still sprinkled throughout the 5th District as of this writing. In his short time on the job, Howard has displayed the same cavalier attitude towards upholding his oath of office as did former Commissioner Jeremy Root.
District 6 Commissioner Cindy Garber has a longer track record of scamming and bilking taxpayers, which corresponds to her length of time in office. After receiving her unlawful $5,000 “hazard pay bonus” in July 2021, Newsweek magazine reported that she responded to criticism by saying she “planned to spend it, as putting money back into the economy is part of the American Rescue Plan.” She also boasted about how proud she was of her job performance, declaring “I think that I earned it. I work really hard at this job.”
By Garber’s logic, we should all thank the criminals who rob banks, commit retail fraud, and embezzle from their employers, as long as they spend the money rather than saving it in an interest-bearing account, since they are “helping the economy” by spending the money. Thanks to her cushy job where she can embezzle freely without consequence, Garber may never be financially bankrupt, but she is certainly morally bankrupt.
Garber and former Commissioner Root opened a Lego store shortly after their theft of taxpayer funds, which may have been part of their motivation for the crime.
Voters in the 5th and 6th Districts must send a strong message to elected officials that misconduct in office will not be tolerated in Shiawassee County.
There are two excellent candidates who are running against Brad Howard and Cindy Garber. No one has done more than 5th District County Commissioner candidate Anthony Karhoff to hold the crooks on the board accountable to the public. He will end their crime spree and restore law and order to the board on day one, as will 6th District candidate Steven Perry.
