Typically in an election, voters are asked to vote for the best candidates among two or more suitable candidates who have divergent philosophies of government. On Nov. 8, however, Shiawassee County District 5 and District 6 residents are asked to vote against incumbent lawbreakers who have shown no remorse for their unethical and illegal transgressions.

District 5, which includes Shiawassee Township, Bancroft, Byron and adjacent municipalities, has been plagued for years by reckless commissioners who care little about public service. These commissioners have been laser-focused on nickel and diming county taxpayers out of every conceivable cash reimbursement, health care benefit and other perks that they can squeeze out of us, whether legally or illegally.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.