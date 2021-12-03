I should have written this letter at the very beginning of the pandemic. My great-grandmother, Mary Elizabeth (Armstrong) Redding was born in 1862, during the Civil War, and died in 1950 at the age of 88.
She gave birth to eight children and buried six of them.
Had there been immunizations and vaccines at that time for diseases, they would have lived.
Do you really want to bury your loved ones or yourself? Get your shots.
Steven M. Kremski
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.