Those of a certain age might remember the Hong Kong flu pandemic of the late 1960s.
Those sensitive then to the racism perhaps contained in the nomenclature of the time, were not loudly heard from.
Of course, then or now, if you deny or are ignorant of our nation’s history you might claim only geographic place name reference.
Back to my original thought. The said flu pandemic killed something between 1 and 3 million people worldwide between July 1968 and through the flu season 1969-70. Fifty-odd years ago was a different time.
Having reached the U.S. toward the end of 1968, the flu was allowed to spread without economic restriction and I remember nothing of social distancing. At the time, there was a lot going on and life was cheaper then.
You might remember, too, for the year 1968 in Vietnam, Americans were dying at an average of about 327 a week.
And in the streets at home, murder and mayhem haunted the nation during the whole of that brutal, tumultuous year.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
