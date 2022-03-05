During World War II, the Japanese released over 9,000 balloons with bombs attached containing high explosive incendiary devices. The bombs traveled 5,000 miles in the northern jet stream, with the intention that they would eventually land in the continental United State. The purpose of this effort was to kill citizens, cause panic, divert resources from the war effort and cause forest fires. This effort could be considered the first intercontinental weapon.
Russia is an authoritarian regime and a relatively closed society with the government controlling all means of publication. One idea to enable the citizens of Russia to become aware of world events and opinions would be to emulate the Japanese effort and to periodically make use of he west to east Northern Hemisphere jet stream winds for the purpose of releasing tens of millions of letters addressed to their citizens.
For decades, the South Korean government also released thousands of balloons into North Korea containing thumb drives, CDs and DVDs. In addition to the above suggestion, the balloons also might contain the same items which were sent to North Korea. This effort would certainly be one way of violating Russian territory and to partially deny a paranoid Vladimir Putin his ability to restrict Russian citizens’ right to freedom of information.
Frank Davis
Vernon
