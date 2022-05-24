Here is a question for Shiawassee County Democrats: Where are you?
I know you are out there, since 15,371 voted for President Joe Biden. Is the presidential election the only time you show yourselves? It would seem so, when looking at who is willing to put their name on the ballot in this county.
Even after the recent scandal involving the Republican county commissioners, only two districts out of seven currently have a Democrat running. Countywide and in townships, villages and cities, there are numerous Republican candidates, but not many Democratic ones. Even the position of precinct delegate, which requires only one vote to win and little or no effort to fulfill, seems to be short Democrats. If you are thinking “but the filing date has passed,” think again. A write-in candidacy for all positions is still possible. The county clerk’s office or the county Democratic Party can help you with the proper paperwork. Write in votes do not count unless the correct paperwork is done.
Republicans have controlled Shiawassee County for a while now. Charges of financial maleficent are on them. State Republicans tried to overturn a legitimate election on Jan. 6, 2021, and are still trying to negate our votes in the future. They are currently trying to take control of your schools, as well as your most private personal family decisions. Are you happy with that?
If not, come to a Shiawassee Dems meeting, come to Pasta and Politics Dinner on June 7, officially join the Democratic Party and consider running for precinct delegates or other office. Check out shiawasseedems.org for details.
Remember, it is impossible to change things as long as we only have Republicans on the ballot.
Ann Arwin
New Lothrop
