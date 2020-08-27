My father, and stepfather for that matter, both served this country during World War II. I have the flag from my father’s casket proudly displayed on my living room wall to this day, even though he earned it more than 75 years ago.
Can someone explain to me why, when you see injustices being done in our country — whether it’s racial, religious, sexist or otherwise — and you criticize the people doing it, you’re told that you don’t love your country? Or that you are “un-American?” Or, why don’t you go back to the country you came from, even though you might be a fourth-generation American or more?
I love my country and fly my flag proudly and often, and have done so for more than 60 years. To me, that flag (my country) is founded on the Constitution and when that Constitution is being stomped on by the people perpetrating those injustices, that’s when I stand up for my country. I’m criticizing them, not our country. In fact, I’m defending the Constitution and all the freedoms and equalities spelled out within it.
Nobody’s trying to “change” our freedoms; quite the contrary, we want those freedoms, but for everyone, equally. It’s easy to say we have freedom of religion, but when some extremist walks into a synagogue, mosque, temple or church and kills dozens of people exercising that freedom, and you write a letter to the editor and express your outrage, all of a sudden you don’t love your country or you’re unpatriotic.
And, by the way, our Constitution has had a few amendments over the years because our countrymen said, you know, “That’s not quite right, let’s change it.”
I’m glad a recent writer and her like-minded folks weren’t alive 100 years ago or we’d still be fighting for the women’s right to vote.
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
Thank you. Well stated. Freedom of religion as long as one doesn't practice and/or display objects that are not of the judeo-christian belief, or want to build a mosque on "Main St.". Freedom for consenting adults to marry? Finally, it's legal but there is criticism/intolerance if one isn't a heterosexual couple. Just two examples--there are many more.
If it weren't for change, women wouldn't have access to their own credit card, would be working for a much lesser wage for equal skill/job, wouldn't be able to vote.
If it weren't for change, African-Americans would still be banned from businesses, equal housing and education, relegated to the "back of the bus" in all areas of life.
If it weren't for change, many children would linger in the foster care system until the age of 18. Now, single people are allowed to adopt, as are people that are LBGTQ.
Change has never been the problem. The problem has always been people who want to stay in the past, not accept that change is needed, and the derogatory name-calling and disrespect towards people advocating for change.
If one isn't part of the solution then one is the problem.
