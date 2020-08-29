On Wednesday, under pressure from the White House, our Centers for Disease Control was compelled to announce that people with no active COVID-19 symptoms need not be tested, even if they’ve been exposed to a person tested positive.
This flies in the face of substantial research that asymptomatics are likely the leading source of the virus. Think about it: If you have no symptoms you’re not staying home exercising precautions, you’re out and about. Maybe you feel no need to mask. And if you’re a carrier, you’re a spreader to others who may see you as so healthy they need not observe precautions around you.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has gone on record that this a bad idea. A physician at the Harvard Global Health Institute, called this “dangerous,” adding, “If we’re not testing these people, they will infect others, and the viral transmission and outbreak will only get worse over time.”
This what “community spread” means.
It’s not rocket science. Every nation, rich and poor, that is managing this crisis better than us has followed a simple formula: test, trace, isolate and treat. And they’ve all had a unified, well-integrated plan and dedicated serious resources to do it.
President Donald Trump, at every turn, has done the opposite. From January until mid-March a chorus of epidemiologists implored Trump to take COVID-19 seriously. He practiced denial, spinning fantasied miracles around. It’s hard not to see that his motives were different from America’s cadre of experts. We must wake up and realize that strategies that should be driven by sound and cautious science, are now determined by political factors that bear more on Trump’s need to retain power than the well-being of Americans.
Does this latest move on the CDC help you feel safer when we see thousands of school and college kids convening? And knowing that more than 6,400 Michiganders have already died?
Every day he’s president, we are less sound — in body, mind, economy and spirit. With regret, I repeat a friend’s words, cited here on July 10: “Is Trump trying to kill us all?” And I echo what I replied then: “Good question.”
David Glenn
Byron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.