Two or three years ago, there was the possibility of wind farms being set up throughout Shiawassee County. There were several public meetings in protest. The turbines were not constructed due to the public outcry.
Being alerted by the many, many “No Solar Farms” yard signs, mainly near the intersection of Easton and Sheridan roads, I took a drive south on Byron Road to Juddville, east on Juddville, south on Sheridan, then back west to State Road.
I was utterly shocked at the thousands of acres of good farmland that will be covered over with solar panels. Noted also, were thousands more solar panels under construction.
This has all happened since the Shiawassee Board of Commissioners gave approval. A reminder that the board turned down wind farms earlier due to public outrage. Where is the public now?
There was an ad placed in Friday’s Argus-Press offering jobs, stating that McCarthy Corporation is constructing the largest utility solar project in Michigan here in our county. Hazelton Township (my township) appears to have the greatest number of panels under construction.
Goodbye forever to some of the best, most fertile farmland in all Michigan and the Saginaw Valley.
James Crawford
New Lothrop
