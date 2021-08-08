There are two systems of justice in this country. One is for the privileged and mostly white.
The other is for the rest of us. We see this on a national level with Republican criminals, Trump No. 1 — being allowed to do whatever they want without consequence because they look like somebody’s idea of good people.
We see this in our own community with recent and plenty of past evidence of corruption in our sheriff’s office and county government.
A couple of years ago, I had remarked to a friend that to my unschooled legal opinion, it looked to me as if Trump and his cronies could be prosecuted under the RICO Act.
The Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization Act that passed in 1970 and was drafted by Notre Dame professor G. Robert Blakey, who worked under Robert F. Kennedy.
The law allows prosecution of individuals for participating in an ongoing criminal enterprise and requires two violations of a list of 35 General categories of crime — including fraud and witness tampering.
I believe that Donald Trump, members of the Trump administration and Trump corporation, as well as parts of our county government and sheriff’s office can and should be prosecuted under this statute.
Speaking on our local situation, I see at least two or more crimes committed repeatedly by the sheriff and county commissioners, including fraud and witness tampering.
Corruption in our county government and sheriff’s office has gone on for years, at least back to the Sheriff James LaJoye administration.
We have seen years of graft, corruption, violence, intimidation and a host of other nefarious organized criminal activities from our county government and sheriff’s office.
There is an effort among a citizens group to urge federal prosecution of the officials involved.
It should be acted upon immediately.
As I have previously written, honesty and integrity are vital in our policing and government now more than ever.
The upcoming 2022 and 2024 elections will require adherence to and enforcement of constitutional law, most especially from our local officials.
In our county, the preponderance of Trump supporters in county government and policing makes the upcoming election particularly worrisome.
Sheriff Brian BeGole, the county commissioners and others should step down.
They work for us — we pay their salaries.
They cannot continue to pretend to be the “law and order” party while blatantly breaking the law themselves.
Jeff Carmody
Owosso
