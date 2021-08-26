When evaluating the chaos of leaving Afghanistan’s civil war in the rightful hands of the Afghan people, let us consider several facts. First and foremost, the Trump administration agreed nearly two years ago to surrender our position while obtaining absolutely no concessions from Taliban negotiators. Both Trump and former Secretary of State Pompeo referred to Taliban insurgents as humane and reliable partners when signing that agreement, requiring the United States to vacate the country by May 1, 2021.
Second, let’s try to imagine how this humanitarian evacuation would have gone under the most incompetent commander-in-chief ever elected. Like his abysmal handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Trump would have blamed everyone else for what almost certainly would have become a catastrophic loss of life, due to inept military execution in the final days of America’s presence. To be completely blunt, then President Trump would have cared less about our Afghan colleagues, likely describing them as just another “caravan of foreign invaders,” to be left to the tender mercies of the Taliban government he praised so generously.
And last, but certainly not least: when the President of Afghanistan was the first coward exiting Kabul (allegedly with bundles of cash) and the 300,000-man army surrendered without barely a shot being fired, we can state with confidence that no continued allied presence for five, 10 or 2- more years could possibly have prevented what we are witnessing today.
On the contrary, history will deliver the well deserved praise to a truthful commander-in-chief with the courage to actually accept responsibility for not kicking this can further down a road of futility.
Thomas Smith
Durand
