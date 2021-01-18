Kudos and thanks to The Argus-Press Managing Editor, Dan Basso. The Jan. 15 commentary speaks the truth in a time when facts are subject to ridicule and derision.
Speaking truth is powerful and courageous – and an important civic duty. Dick Maurer is entitled to his own opinions and emotions, but, as the late Daniel Moynihan said, not to his own facts.
We are lucky to have good local papers in this area willing to mix it up with their readers. A news outlet worth its salt is going to upset partisans on either side from time to time, and we all need that. Thank you for your allegiance to the truth.
Janet Kiley
Laingsburg
Keep up the good work Dan!!
