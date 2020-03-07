Fiddler’s Green is a veteran-owned and operated organization that provides living accommodations to homeless veterans. They established themselves just a couple of years ago in Bad Axe and have a 30-room facility there.
There are some openings in Bad Axe for homeless veterans. Recently, Fiddler’s Green purchased the old Shiawassee County medical care facility in Corunna. Currently, we are rehabilitating the Corunna facility.
Fiddler’s Green will be remodeling the Corunna facility in four separate phases, with 30 rooms each phase. The first phase of operation should be complete for housing veterans by April. They are seeking donations to make this a success, and rooms are available for adoption by individuals and organizations.
We are also asking for volunteers to help with the construction and remodeling of rooms. Your assistance is vital in referring individuals in need of sustainable living accommodations. We ask that you would also forward the request on to other organizations that might facilitate awareness.
For more information on Fiddler’s Green, contact a member of staff at fiddlergreenllc.com, facebook.com/fiddlersgreenglobal, (989)269-8688 or fiddlergreenllc2.0@gmail.com.
Matthew Shepard
Commander
VFW Shiawassee County Council
