The recent article headlined, “Republicans nationwide look to make voting more difficult,” hardly conveyed the true feelings and intentions of the Republican Party to do everything it can to attempt to silence the minority vote with 250 bills currently under consideration in 48 states, and especially in the southern states.
I can recall many years ago when Christian teenagers would often repeat the following quote when confronted with a personal challenge, “What would Jesus do?” I wonder how many of those same individuals who are now adults, and who have remained in the faith, are now the ones who are openly promoting the disenfranchisement of minorities by overtly violating the Eighth Commandment, “Thou shall not steal,” by intentionally stealing the opportunity for minorities to exercise their right to vote.
The Republican leadership nationwide is very cognizant, very frightened, rightfully so, of the rapidly changing demographics that are occurring across this county. Unfortunately, the party has become so desperate it has chosen the dark path for its future. It has chosen to intensify its effort nationwide to attempt to deny a basic right of minorities to vote and, ironically, absent of any understanding of the meaning of the quote that many of their followers once cherished as teenagers, and who now can most likely still recite the quote today, “What would Jesus do — or say?”
The Republican Party of today is certainly not the party of Honest Abe. I believe if President Abraham Lincoln were alive today he would without a doubt deny any affiliation with the party. Of recent, the party is becoming more ethically challenged and apparently has lost its moral compass. In desperation, the Republican Party has apparently adopted the slogan, “The end always justifies the means.”
Frank Davis
Vernon
