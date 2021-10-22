I’d like to thank whoever removed the TV that was dumped and then smashed at the corner of Simpson and Austin roads over seven weeks ago.
I ride my bike along Simpson and saw it dumped and eventually smashed. I wrote a letter to the Middlebury Township Board and the TV was removed this week. I don’t know if the township picked it up or they contacted someone to do it.
Thanks again to whoever picked it up.
Carl Chalker
Middlebury Township
