We would like to express our thanks and great appreciation to the workers from Amara Hospice. Wanting our mother to be doctored from home with her advancing dementia and reduced mobility, we were signed up with Amara. They were of great help, advice and comfort.
From the nurses, aides and social workers, to the secretary and chaplain, they all worked efficiently and swiftly together. As fast as meds, wheelchairs or hospital beds were ordered, they were showing up at our door. They kept us up to speed and gave us the knowledge we needed to make good decisions.
Our dad and brother helped with mom’s caretaking. They both unexpectedly passed away within two days of each other, and then mom passed away nine days later. The hospice workers felt like they were part of our family and were very compassionate.
We would like to advise anyone who is caring for a loved one who is terminally ill to consider adding this organization to partner with you in caring for your loved one. You will find it not only helpful, but rewarding to have them help talk things through.
Jim and Mary Ann
Weisenberger
and the family of
Art, Donna and Rick Bueche
Owosso
Log In
