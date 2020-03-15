I’d like to begin by saying thank you to The Argus-Press for the wonderful article Brad Minor wrote March 8.
When we do things in life and we succeed, we don’t do them for adulation, attention or to inspire people. When we come from a small rural community, apparently that’s exactly what we do. It’s not our intention, but rather the result of our hard work and our endeavors.
I’ve had a very unique and interesting life. I’ve been around movie stars governors, kings, presidents … you name it, but I never forgot where I came from: Brady Township.
From the farm to Chesaning High School, to Michigan State University and to Hollywood, I never forgot my roots. Hunting in the woods, farming in the fields, enjoying planting flowers in springtime. Summer, fall and winter, I embraced every season. Although I spent a long time in California, I never forgot Michigan. I would come back almost every summer or spring at least for a couple of weeks to enjoy it.
There’s a lot of people I’d like to thank who have praised me, and the article. I’d like to thank Rehmann’s clothing store, Gilbert’s Do It Best Hardware, Core Fitness in Chesaning owners Cori and Phil Ahmann, Fitness Coliseum and Bri Carroll, Planet Fitness, Home Depot, Tony Hornus, Rick Morris of House of Wheels, my brother and sister, Linda Somers, Greg Wrostic, Irene Ferry, Bob Rhode, Beau Parmenter, Studio Hue, my cousin Corenina and Andy Richmond of Owosso Pools, and all of my close friends from Chesaning and Michigan State.
Whenever I succeeded, whenever I won a championship, every victory and milestone, you were there. You were by my side, in my psyche, in my mind because I learned my work ethic here in mid Michigan amongst the salt-of-the-earth people: farmers, shop workers, mechanics, machinists and blue-collar workers.
I never forgot my Michigan roots. I will close by saying thank you to all the people in mid-Michigan because you have inspired me. You have made me better, you have inspired me to work harder and establish a tradition of determination, hard work and consistency to achieve my goals and although I’ve accomplished much, I am far from done.
I want to write a few more chapters. Thank you for your praise, thank you for saying hello, thank you all for being a part of my life. I’ll never forget you and just stay tuned because I have more work to be done and more mountains to climb. God bless you all.
Roger Callard
Chesaning
