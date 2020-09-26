I’m delighted to offer my endorsement of Rob Teich as he seeks a seat serving us on the Owosso City Council. Rob previously served for five years on the council, three of which during my time as mayor.
My direct experience working with Rob on the council leaves me unreservedly as a supporter in his effort to again represent our city. During our work together, he held firm to priorities of sound fiscal management, preservation of neighborhoods and building a diverse and thriving economy.
All of this was accomplished while remaining a steady and approachable voice on behalf of his constituents. His decades of business experience and skills in project management were also tremendous assets during the difficult years we faced following the Great Recession and housing crash.
Now, as our city again faces a time of challenges and uncertainty, I am delighted to see Rob step forward to serve. I urge my fellow Owosso voters to consider supporting Rob Teich with their vote for Owosso City Council.
Ben Frederick
State Rep. 85th District
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.