As I read Dan Basso’s Jan. 10 listing of the offenses committed during what shall always be referred to as “The Trump Insurrection,” I was forced to search for an explanation: How could human beings become so disrespectful, so vile, so inhuman to a “national shrine” devoted to the constitutional rights of all Americans?
The answer lies in the frequent desire to find simple solutions to very complex issues. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill had it right when it posed this premise: “Democracy is the worst form of government on the planet — except for all the others.”
The plain truth is that, like all past examples of willingly forfeiting individual judgment and reason, Donald Trump has succeeded in mesmerizing tens of millions of otherwise rational citizens into believing his passionate, repetitive falsehoods. It happened in Europe after World War I, creating the most heinous crimes against humanity ever perpetrated. Could this level of political evil happen in America?
The answer is, for at least two Capitol police officers, it already has. And the very demagogue who still cowers in the White House has even refused to honor their sacrifice by the lowering of the stars and stripes. At some point in such tragedies as we witnessed Jan. 6, human beings being to relinquish their entitlement to be thought of as human. For those of us who wept as we watched this transformation, forgiveness will not soon come easily.
Thomas Smith
Durand
