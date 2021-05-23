An Owosso man and his attorney are claiming that his First Amendment rights give him a blanket pass to threaten the lives of others with impunity. I would beg to differ.
I think the First Amendment affords everyone the right to have your words taken at face value when you proclaim to the social media universe that you are “going to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 to shoot Democrats,” and then you back that threat up with actions that show your intent to do just that.
All rights and privileges come with responsibilities of equal weight and stature. The ownership of weapons of any kind requires an appreciation for the awesome power they possess and the ease with which they can be used to end the life of another person. Gun ownership in particular demands a fear of the gun. Those who do not fear their own weapons do not deserve to own weapons.
Guns are not toys. What happened to “speak softly and carry a big stick”? What happened to accepting the duties and obligations that our rights require of us?
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
