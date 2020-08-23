Thank you to recent letter writer Wynoma Chalker for your eloquently written letter: You expressed yourself simple enough for all the readers to understand.
You said everything that needed to be said.
As you know, there are a plethora of contributors who write to this column with a thesaurus by their side; I think to confuse some readers.
I would also add that I have never heard these writers utter the words “I love this country.” I’m a retired veteran, patriot (above all else) and I vote. I love this country.
Bill Domby
Lennon
(1) comment
Bravo. Thank you also goes out to Wynona.
