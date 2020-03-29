Thank you for printing the “A prayer of faith.” I read every word and scripture in the message and hope other Argus-Press subscribers did.
With this terrible virus of global concern, I truly believe God wants to bring people to realize we need to love and help others worldwide.
Betty McQuiston
Elsie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.