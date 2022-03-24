Heads or tails? Tails it is. So you get the spectacle of the hearing for Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson. Rather than an aboveboard discussion of qualifications, it has devolved into such a mudslinging contest that no amount of showering can remove all the residual slime.
Watching such high-profile clothes hangars get their rant on is entertaining given the tactics these “adults” have yet to outgrow; the old “I’m rubber, you’re glue, what bounces off me sticks to you’ juvenile jingle. The facetious fawning displayed by these bought and paid for committee members is just the prelude to the character assassination waiting to be unleashed. No sooner than they assure her that they intend to treat her with respect, the facade is dropped and the assault begins. These mouthpieces for 501 (c) 3 and 501 (c) 4 political action committees are backed by dark money that has already bought the finest collection of Supreme Court jurists their money could buy. Talk about court-packing.
The latest trio of bench-warmers — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — underwent similar scrutiny. They assured everyone that they would uphold the Constitution. And much like the NRA, the pro-life lobby has them in its pocket. How ironic. Guess they weren’t sworn to tell the truth and nothing but the truth.
This purchase was enabled by that stalwart senator from Kentucky, Mitch McConnell. Not only did he declare his intention to ensure Barack Obama would be a one-term president, he also proclaimed no Supreme Court vacancy would be filled during an election year. He reneged on that pledge by allowing Donald Trump to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Barrett. She was shoe-horned into place just as Trump was run out of office. This makes McConnell either senile or a liar — your choice.
Also, anyone that believes critical race theory — bigots’ latest battle cry — should be swept under the rug should watch the documentary entitled “Stone Ghosts.” It’s along similar paths that Holocaust deniers walk.
Mike Martin
Owosso
