I was watching the impeachment hearings for another day. It appears the Right, no matter how many people say the same thing, they will not listen.
How can all these witnesses say the call was improper and brought up concerns to each and everyone of them? Even the Right witnesses said the same thing.
It’s wrong in every way whether you call it quid pro quo, or bribery, it’s all the same: wrong. Wake up, Trumpsters and see the truth.
Debbie Goschke
Rush Township
