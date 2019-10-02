The commentary Tuesday by Marion Hurdequin pointed out the ethical reasons to support action to address climate change. There are, of course, other reasons to make the personal, policy, and technological changes necessary to reduce carbon emissions.
Health: The major source of mercury in the Great Lakes comes from coal-burning power plants.
Environmental: Planting trees creates new habitat and cools our homes.
Economic: The growing demands for wind turbines, solar energy, and electric vehicles creates jobs.
Foreign policy: Reduced use of oil makes us less dependent on foreign nations.
Lots of good things are happening in Shiawassee County. We have approved a major solar project; the utility that serves us, Consumers Energy, has made a strong commitment to alternative energy; our local conservation district promotes agricultural practices that improve healthy soils to retain carbon; local environmental groups promote tree planting and stewardship of our natural environment; and our farmers markets support the consumption of locally-grown foods. All of these activities help reduce the impacts of climate change.
We can do more. The failure of our county to adopt a workable wind energy ordinance prevents us from utilizing this non-polluting energy source. The lack of electric vehicle charging facilities in our downtowns and workplaces leaves us behind the coming trend in automobiles. The lack of a municipally sponsored recycling program in our largest city requires extra energy (and truck use) to manage our waste.
The further development of bike lanes, walkable communities, and local food options are easy ways to reduce our carbon footprint. And if we can further care for our natural resources, we can use trees, soils, and wetlands to fight climate change.
Tom Cook
Anna Owens
Owosso
