Let’s be clear: the “Alito-Thomas” court has now invented an “extra-constitutional religion” and imbued it with a moral code which must now be embraced by every person possessing a uterus.
Nor did Justice Clarence Thomas hesitate to predict the future reach of his sect: he fully intends to include same-sex marriage and contraception as priority targets for a 21st century inquisition. Perhaps he’ll also want to revisit another 19th century controversy: interracial marriage.
Effectively, Chief Justice Roberts has been terminated from an institution which no longer resembles the unbiased, non-political guard rail envisioned by the founders. On the contrary, SCOTUS has become “The Republican Temple” and home to the “shotgun” merger of church and state.
Thomas Smith
Durand
