How irresponsible for these people to demonstrate in Lansing Wednesday.
The fallout from these people may take days or weeks to become apparent, but it will happen. I wonder how many of these people have family working in the health field?
I have four family members in health care, and it is very apparent when you see the anguish on their faces and hear it in their voices how serious this virus is. These people are on the front lines treating this, with full knowledge they may accidentally take this home to their spouse or kids — my grandkids.
The action of those people is unacceptable. They are adults and should know better. What is more disturbing are the people who took their kids to this rally, exposing them to something they do not understand. Shameful.
I truly hope their kids do not get this virus because of the stupidity of their parents. It’s also disturbing to see elected officials attending this without using any PPE or social distancing. The mentality of these people is what is going to cause this virus outbreak to keep spreading.
I truly feel for the ones who have lost loved ones to this virus. I just hope the actions of these few righteous individuals do not cause even more outbreaks across our state and the lives of innocent people. Be smart, be safe and we will hopefully come out of this in the near future.
Gerry Hittle
Owosso
