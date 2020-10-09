My name is Pamela Slee, the Republican candidate for supervisor of Woodhull Township, respectfully asking for your vote Nov. 3.
I am running to restore transparency to the actions of township officials, to re-establish respect for and responsiveness to township residents, and to return to governing the township according to residents’ needs and the procedures required by law and being available at the convenience of the tax payer.
As the former Woodhull Township supervisor for 24 years, a certified assessor, and the current township treasurer since 2016, I am the most knowledgeable and experienced candidate capable of performing the many important duties of supervisor. Having served on the 911 Shiawassee County Dispatch Board for 19 years, I understand needs outside of the township.
I am devoted to accurately and faithfully overseeing the township’s business, financial and legal operations. My leadership philosophy, proven during my long tenure in service to the township, begins with inviting, welcoming, and listening to residents’ concerns and ideas. I pledge to support policies that best serve the needs of the people of Woodhull Township — not the whims of elected officials. And I promise to implement policies and procedures that are based on competent legal advice and enacted through lawful processes.
I am a graduate of Perry High School attended Lansing Community College and have lived in the township for more than 40 years. Along with my husband, David, have operated a dairy farm for 30 years before converting to a beef farm. We have two sons both living and owning property in the township and three grandchildren.
While I am committed to working to preserve the rural character of the township that is cherished by all our residents, I also understand that well-managed growth is necessary for a community.
My desire to once again lead the township as supervisor stems from my passion for improving not only our roads, drains, and working with our fire and ambulance service, but for enhancing communication with township residents.
If you elect me supervisor, I will bring positive change to the office with an accurate, balanced budget. I will assure that all spending is pre-approved by the board as required by law, that all policies are reviewed by the township attorney and reviewed and approved by the full board, and that funds are set aside for future improvements of our township roads.
Equally importantly, I will make sure that meetings are conducted lawfully and with proper decorum, and that residents of the township have their questions answered promptly, fully, and with the respect they deserve. I welcome your vote on the Republican ticket this November.
Pam Slee
Woodhull Township
