It is easy to get caught up in national and state politics and forget how important our local races are. This year, Jeff Bartz is seeking the District 6 commissioner seat. I had the privilege of working with Jeff several years ago when he was the chairman of our board of commissioners. Jeff was prepared, informed and always considerate of his fellow commissioners and the citizens of Shiawassee County. He never let partisan politics affect the job he did. That’s a trait we see too little of in our politically divided country.
Jeff Bartz has the ability to put politics aside and work for the good of our county. It’s time our board works together to do what is right for this great community. It’s time we have commissioners who will bring civility to the board. It’s time to bring Jeff Bartz back to the board of commissioners.
Deana Finnegan
Bancroft
