Josh Champlin’s editorial on the selection of a new sheriff to replace Brian BeGole was excellent.
It was filled with snippets of juicy information that was encrypted specifically for long-time regular readers.
Our county government really is a reality television-style daytime soap opera. I can’t believe every Shiawassee County resident isn’t a subscriber of The Argus-Press!
My opinion on this matter is that I concur that Doug Chapman is a great choice, and I would hope he starts, effective immediately. As our new sheriff, I would like to see him hastily pack up BeGole’s belongings, throw them out on the street, then escort BeGole out of the building and finally kick him to the curb.
Bye-bye, “Sheriff.”
Remember, you are just Brian now. And you are going to be in another capacity as a public SERVANT, so humble thyself, O Great One. I expect you to be accountable to your new constituents, and I will enthusiastically hold you accountable.
Mid-Michigan will soon discover why Brian BeGole is someone who needs constant supervision.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
