I simply cannot believe a recent writer and far too many other Republicans are supporting President Donald Trump after his sociopathic attack on a disabled reporter and others at campaign rallies around the country during his run for the presidency.
For Shame, for shame. But, why did they elect him?
Convict Trump and his sociopathic enablers and lock them up, preferably in a cage on the Mexican border hosed down by his friends at ICE.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
