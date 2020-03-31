In reading Saturday’s “In Your Opinion” page, a writer wrote there were 8,287 ignorant Democrats who voted in the last election.
I cringed and wondered why the author used a word like “ignorant” to describe them. They may not think like the author does, but I’d say that in that 8,287 number, perhaps some were ministers, business people, doctors, lawyers, laborers, housewives, retirees and bankers — just to name a few.
However, they were certainly not ignorant. Most dictionaries describe “ignorant” as uneducated, unknowledgeable, untaught, unschooled and untutored.
Those 8,287 people were simply taking advantage of a constitutional rule, of a government by the people and it’s called democracy. I love it. Ignorant is almost as vile a word as hatred. That word is tossed around in the political arena almost daily. Maybe a kinder, gentler way to say in rebuttal to the author ” is this the pot calling the kettle black.”
Keith Johnson
Corunna
