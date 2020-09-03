The old adage “divide and conquer” makes the country weaker and easier to conquer.
A method of mesmerizing the crowd with hate, abolishing the unions, the free press/newspapers, radio and TV. Calling this the deep state and using Fox News for the glorification of himself, Donald Trump.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Republicans used the propaganda from Fox News to spread lies and hate, calling for law and order with the president sending a message of hate.
The president is also controlling the courts with Attorney General William Barr. This is where the judicial, legislative and executive branches should be independent of each other.
It’s been reported that Trump has talked to Vladimir Putin at least eight times. He’s the teacher, with Trump the student.
We need to understand the rise of a dangerous ideology. We’ll lapse as a highly advanced, sophisticated nation to a political, moral barbarism of division and hate.
I, for one, will not accept it on bended knee as our president instills doom, gloom and destruction.
Jack Erhardt
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.