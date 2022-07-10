The government of the United Kingdom is in turmoil. Innocent people are gunned down at a parade here in America. A drug cartel kills priests in Mexico. A Japanese prime minister is assassinated. Americans can no longer disagree with each other without hating each other. Testimony has pointed to gross illegality from the White House.
How can people feel that high gas prices are what make life miserable? Perhaps a love of money is what is our real problem. People should be our primary concern in the world.
Greg Hall
Rush Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.